Cohen Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Visa (V) as Share Value Rose; Baxter Intl (BAX) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed Its Position by $52.37 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 98.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 646,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 11,231 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, down from 657,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $88.18. About 3.33 million shares traded or 45.79% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2090.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 25,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 26,510 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 1,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178.61. About 6.68 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law

