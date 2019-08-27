Cohen Capital Management Holding in Visa (V) Has Upped by $3.95 Million; Three Peaks Capital Management Has Cut Position in Zoetis (ZTS) by $1.08 Million

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2090.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 25,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 26,510 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 1,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $178.34. About 3.14 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 10,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 25,773 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 36,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $125.26. About 1.62 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS

More recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 0.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Nomura has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 39,687 shares. Cantillon Capital Limited Com invested in 2.72 million shares. Capital Interest Ca invested in 1.28% or 68,703 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 132,137 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.71% or 1.71M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.66% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 853,096 shares. Massachusetts Ser Company Ma reported 29.28M shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,725 shares. 4,613 were reported by Jlb Assocs. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 84,259 shares. Patten Group Inc has invested 3.94% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 75,070 shares to 171,888 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zoetis Completes Acquisition of Platinum Performance, a Leading Nutrition-Focused Animal Health Business – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.