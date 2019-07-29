Cohen Capital Management Holding in Cvs (CVS) Has Raised by $3.49 Million; Ims Capital Management Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $546,460

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 154,617 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $23.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1919.07. About 205,778 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON BOOSTED BORROWING CAP UNDER CREDIT PACT TO $7B FROM $3B; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 76.52 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74M and $122.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 606,660 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Diligent Invsts Limited Co has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carlson Capital Mngmt owns 740 shares. Avenir has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Suntrust Banks holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 64,065 shares. Veritas Mngmt (Uk) has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Putnam Fl Inv, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,998 shares. Chevy Chase holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 399,434 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,057 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement invested in 601 shares. C V Starr And Com accumulated 1,500 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 20,120 shares. Pictet Savings Bank & Tru holds 3,493 shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. Axiom Intll Investors Ltd Liability Corp De has 57,527 shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. Intact Inv Management holds 0.08% or 1,300 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dodge & Cox invested in 0.88% or 19.85 million shares. Sfe Inv Counsel owns 7,370 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Pa holds 0.03% or 5,844 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 346,315 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Company owns 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,249 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Inc reported 282,483 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 107,877 shares. Moreover, Tower Bridge has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 1.66M shares. Roosevelt Gp Inc reported 0.12% stake. Wasatch Advsrs Inc accumulated 97,096 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 1.4% or 1.68M shares in its portfolio. First Advsrs LP invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.