Cohen Capital Management Has Upped Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holding by $500,563; Shares Rose; Valero Energy (VLO) Holding Raised by Community Financial Services Group Llc

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 89,473 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.25. About 2.05 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “NuStar opens valves to more Permian oil, refined products – San Antonio Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gasoline And Valero Head Into The Offseason – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Management Group stated it has 269,529 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 49,858 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Co owns 54,400 shares. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 185,720 shares. Moreover, Narwhal Capital has 0.84% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Farmers Com holds 4,219 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs has 33 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc invested in 0.02% or 29,591 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 8,385 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arcadia Mgmt Mi has 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 49,741 shares stake. Cincinnati Fincl Corporation holds 1.55% or 452,540 shares. Financial Counselors Inc owns 3,827 shares. Manchester Mgmt Lc reported 1,311 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 10,745 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1.64 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 777 shares stake. Silverback Asset Mngmt owns 0.63% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 500,000 shares. Gsa Llp holds 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 11,061 shares. North Run Cap Limited Partnership holds 5.71% or 1.21M shares. Nomura owns 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 105,787 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn accumulated 416,884 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 492,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Indexiq Lc invested in 0.02% or 74,045 shares. Oaktree Management Limited Partnership reported 0.46% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Product Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 566 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 199,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hood River Cap Management accumulated 2.05 million shares.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.