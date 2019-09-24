Cohen Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Berry Plastics Group (BERY) by $321,620 as Share Value Declined; Keycorp New (KEY) Stock Price Rose While Brant Point Investment Management Lowered Its Stake

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc (BERY) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 6,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 102,648 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40M, up from 96,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berry Plastics Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 217,053 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 196,217 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, down from 226,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 3.46 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 30,000 shares to 72,075 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 950,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.44M for 9.23 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This the Key to ExxonMobil’s Production Recovery? – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s what Key’s next CEO faces in Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Square competition concerns rise as key customer leaves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miles Capital accumulated 19,592 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 125,867 shares. United Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Communications Mi Adv reported 10,500 shares. 3.92M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg. Idaho-based Caprock Group has invested 0.08% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Private Advisor Gru Lc invested in 62,139 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fjarde Ap reported 204,340 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 200 were reported by Duncker Streett Inc. Amp Investors Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Sei Investments Com has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Kempen Management Nv invested in 1.8% or 1.17M shares. Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 1,983 shares. Pictet Asset stated it has 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 42,312 were accumulated by Trust Of Toledo Na Oh.