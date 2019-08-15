Cohen Capital Management Has Upped Its Cvs (CVS) Stake by $3.49 Million; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) as Valuation Rose

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 10.57M shares traded or 24.20% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174.38. About 59,727 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 361,186 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $44.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 105,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

