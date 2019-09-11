Cohen Capital Management Has Raised Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holding; As International Business Machines (IBM) Stock Rose, Spinnaker Trust Decreased Position

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $145.05. About 4.81 million shares traded or 28.06% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company's stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 112,210 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 23,445 shares. Gru One Trading LP reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 25,561 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,400 shares or 0% of the stock. North Run Capital LP holds 5.71% or 1.21 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 199,884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 11,800 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 12,180 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Co holds 107,700 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Llc reported 0.23% stake. Cohen Cap Mngmt reported 340,933 shares stake. Sei Invests Co accumulated 58,911 shares. Nomura holds 105,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0% or 492,125 shares in its portfolio.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,792 shares to 62,517 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Total Usd Bond Mar (IUSB) by 110,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 15,350 shares. Renaissance Investment Grp Incorporated Limited Liability owns 0.53% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,165 shares. Moreover, Coastline Company has 0.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,168 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.61 million shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0.18% or 20,514 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 15,761 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Wellington Shields And reported 2.16% stake. Oakworth Inc accumulated 0.06% or 2,064 shares. Principal Financial Gru stated it has 1.56 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 48,665 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Co accumulated 2,253 shares or 0.04% of the stock. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 2,470 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.82% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,172 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department reported 17,694 shares.