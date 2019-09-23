Cohen Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Ppg Industries (PPG) by $2.32 Million as Valuation Rose; Bluestein R H & Company Raised Stake in Alibaba Grp Hldg LTD Sp Adr (BABA) by $1.10 Million

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Alibaba Grp Hldg Ltd Sp Adr (BABA) by 118.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 12,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Hldg Ltd Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82M shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 290.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, up from 6,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $119.26. About 1.49 million shares traded or 32.07% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – CORPORATE EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $175 AND $190 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros; 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 45 Cents Per Share; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Board’s Audit Committee Overseeing an Investigation of the Matters Set Forth in the Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Capital Lc invested in 0.1% or 2,340 shares. Amp Capital Limited holds 0.04% or 69,069 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 11,004 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 280,106 shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11.56M shares. Fort LP owns 7,487 shares. L And S Advsr Inc reported 2,074 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa accumulated 5,164 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division accumulated 0.08% or 4,718 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 18,005 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Cim Mangement Inc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). First Retail Bank Tru Of Newtown holds 0.1% or 2,985 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Service Networks Limited Com reported 12,287 shares.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,993 shares to 757,374 shares, valued at $39.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 78,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,962 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC).