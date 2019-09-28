Cohen Capital Management Has Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB)’s Sentiment Is 1.8

Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.24, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 27 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 15 cut down and sold positions in Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 8.55 million shares, up from 8.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 21 New Position: 6.

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 19.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen Capital Management Inc acquired 6,850 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Cohen Capital Management Inc holds 41,460 shares with $3.18M value, up from 34,610 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $302.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt owns 506,869 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. 18,589 are owned by St Johns Investment Mngmt Communication Lc. Mechanics Bancorp Department reported 134,230 shares stake. Burke And Herbert National Bank And reported 51,774 shares or 3.49% of all its holdings. Northstar Group Inc Inc accumulated 22,177 shares. Family Management reported 45,937 shares stake. Bb&T invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sfmg Ltd holds 0.35% or 34,276 shares. Ballentine Partners Llc reported 76,484 shares. Kistler owns 60,106 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Alesco Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,440 shares. 103,638 are held by Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability. Leavell Inc has 0.57% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 71,062 shares. Guardian Life Insur Commerce Of America reported 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rbo Limited Liability accumulated 150,358 shares or 2.7% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 13.56% above currents $71.48 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8500 target.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 27,411 shares traded. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.79% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund for 401,478 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 922,265 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.38% invested in the company for 15,895 shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 430,309 shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The company has market cap of $392.94 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 12.72 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $125,557 activity.