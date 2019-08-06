Cohen Capital Management Has Lifted Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stake By $500,563; Route One Investment Company LP Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased Facebook Inc. (FB) stake by 1.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 28,000 shares as Facebook Inc. (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Route One Investment Company Lp holds 1.56 million shares with $260.34M value, down from 1.59 million last quarter. Facebook Inc. now has $535.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $184.18. About 4.92 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT SEEN ACTIVITY BY RUSSIA OR CHINA TO SCRAPE FACEBOOK DATA; 18/04/2018 – Facebook faces certain regulation in the European Union in May and the potential for U.S. regulation due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 22/03/2018 – Facebook admits to rough year after being ‘caught flat-footed’ by data leak; 09/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg cited economic insecurity as the source of “techlash,” on today’s Recode Decode with @karaswisher:; 05/04/2018 – U.K.’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN COOPERATING WITH IT; 11/05/2018 – Brexit group fined for breaking spending rules in EU vote; 28/03/2018 – Wiretap Partnership Offers Workplace by Facebook Customers Unprecedented Awareness, Insight Into Organizational Behavior; 26/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook, No One Likes Oversharing

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) stake by 26.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen Capital Management Inc acquired 71,509 shares as Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)’s stock rose 10.94%. The Cohen Capital Management Inc holds 340,933 shares with $2.52M value, up from 269,424 last quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor now has $360.89M valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 54,947 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 11,800 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 15,323 shares. 3.66 million are held by Brigade Limited Partnership. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 23,445 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Legal General Public Ltd Co owns 3,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proxima Management Limited Liability holds 4.33% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 531,400 shares. Regions Finance reported 200 shares. Gp One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 62,697 shares. North Run Cap LP accumulated 1.21M shares or 5.71% of the stock. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Cohen Capital owns 340,933 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Product Prns Limited Liability Company owns 57,323 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 33,875 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 139,018 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 932,668 shares. Bb&T Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 287,945 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 87,178 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested in 0.46% or 35,542 shares. Stelac Advisory Service Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinebridge Investments LP reported 202,602 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Rmb Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Toth Finance Advisory Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 380 shares. Polen Mgmt Llc owns 7.97M shares. Tudor Et Al reported 30,875 shares stake. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 755,355 shares. 9,850 were reported by Weik Mgmt. State Street holds 92.61M shares. Dsam Prns (London) Limited holds 7.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 295,996 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity. $124,035 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 11 report.

