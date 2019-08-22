Cohen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Cvs (CVS) Stake by $3.49 Million; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lowered Kohls (KSS) Stake by $941,800; Stock Value Declined

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.35M shares traded or 9.62% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 55.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 13,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 24,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63B market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 7.28M shares traded or 51.82% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kohl’s bid down on gross margin worries – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s Is Not A Dividend Trap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kohl’s Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kohl’s Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 625,120 shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $77.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 268,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate holds 84,618 shares. Eagle Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cadence National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 14,286 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.03% or 10,857 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Financial Bank holds 3,028 shares. France-based Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.15% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Buckingham Capital Mngmt holds 0.58% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 89,513 shares. Tru Communications Of Vermont invested in 44 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 9,654 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Bessemer Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 20,821 shares. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Ameriprise Financial owns 5.32 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 67,522 shares. 5,994 are held by Bridges Inv Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has 98,155 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,450 shares. Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or holds 0.14% or 5,950 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 346,315 shares stake. Heartland Advisors owns 182,246 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated New York owns 516 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Asset Management Us has 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 60,163 shares or 1% of the stock. Connable Office Incorporated holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,360 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 15,000 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Marathon Trading Invest Management Limited holds 0.25% or 39,143 shares. Taylor Asset Management invested in 0.17% or 4,700 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rbf Capital Limited Liability Com reported 44,189 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.