Cohen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Cvs (CVS) Position; As Autohome (ATHM) Valuation Declined, Holder Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Cut Holding by $2.86 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 27,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 127,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, down from 154,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 804,205 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 155,720 shares to 484,053 shares, valued at $66.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Autohome Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMogan gets bearish on Autohome – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABMD, IFF, NTAP and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

