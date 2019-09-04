Cohen Capital Management Has Boosted Its Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holding; Buckhead Capital Management Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Decreased by $2.37 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 64,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 87,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 5.41 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 100,009 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c

