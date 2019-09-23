Cohen Capital Management Has Boosted Its Berry Plastics Group (BERY) Stake; Palestra Capital Management Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $25.19 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 16.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palestra Capital Management Llc acquired 189,430 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 1.32 million shares with $176.74 million value, up from 1.13 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.46. About 6.59M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased Berry Plastics Group Inc (BERY) stake by 6.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen Capital Management Inc acquired 6,185 shares as Berry Plastics Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Cohen Capital Management Inc holds 102,648 shares with $5.40M value, up from 96,463 last quarter. Berry Plastics Group Inc now has $5.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 229,145 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.35% above currents $139.46 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.98 million were accumulated by Merian Glob Investors (Uk). Wedgewood Investors Pa owns 19,532 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.38% or 56,729 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7.51% or 34,001 shares. Grand Jean Capital Management has 108,476 shares. Horseman Capital Mngmt Limited invested 1.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 17,832 shares. Mai Capital holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 332,302 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 120,121 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 10,499 shares. Guardian Lp holds 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 111,764 shares. Crossvault Cap Lc has 81,913 shares. Alabama-based Regions Corporation has invested 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diversified holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,113 shares. Pitcairn Co accumulated 89,978 shares.

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 46,235 shares to 924,990 valued at $105.01 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 87,295 shares and now owns 665,495 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southpoint Cap Advisors Lp has 700,000 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. 100,001 were accumulated by Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 900 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,853 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Alberta Management invested 0.04% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability invested in 323,724 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 28,080 were accumulated by Penn Cap. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 406,487 shares. Fdx Inc holds 0.01% or 6,114 shares. Leavell Investment Management holds 5,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

