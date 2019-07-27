Cohen Capital Management Has Boosted Cvs (CVS) Stake; As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Holder First Merchants Has Trimmed by $300,480 Its Stake

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 46,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 10/04/2018 - AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 23/05/2018 - MERCK & CO - SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 23/04/2018 - Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 16/04/2018 - Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 24/04/2018 - AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 25/04/2018 - ABBVIE INC - SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 23/04/2018 - EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 25/05/2018 - IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Dividend Is Safe – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) CEO Rick Gonzalez on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things You Need to Know From AbbVie’s Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Inv Mngmt Lp De holds 0.97% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 156,564 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,340 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 0.53% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership accumulated 156,270 shares. Ballentine Prns invested in 0.03% or 7,999 shares. Perkins invested in 0.57% or 10,750 shares. Burney has 105,176 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Incorporated invested 1.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parkside Savings Bank And holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,380 shares. South Street Limited Liability Co invested 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.08% or 45,200 shares. Klingenstein Fields accumulated 17,496 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 1.59 million shares stake. Eagle Global Advsr reported 0.01% stake. American Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 4,266 shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 4,796 shares to 32,299 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,018 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 226,578 shares. Parsec Mngmt owns 301,679 shares. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 61,625 shares. Brandes Investment Partners LP has 0.94% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 93,580 were reported by Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Co. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Ny owns 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,713 shares. First Comml Bank accumulated 7,427 shares. Woodstock holds 1.08% or 112,151 shares. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Management Llc has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 4,630 are owned by Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp Ny. Lpl Fincl Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 506,707 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Tru Com Of Vermont has 62,152 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.