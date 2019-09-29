Cohen Capital Management Boosted By $400,588 Its International Business Machine (IBM) Stake; Clough Capital Partners LP Lowered Service Intl (SCI) Holding By $1.18 Million

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased International Business Machine (IBM) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen Capital Management Inc acquired 2,924 shares as International Business Machine (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Cohen Capital Management Inc holds 49,341 shares with $6.80M value, up from 46,417 last quarter. International Business Machine now has $126.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Service Corp Intl (SCI) stake by 10.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 25,600 shares as Service Corp Intl (SCI)’s stock rose 11.56%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 227,968 shares with $10.66 million value, down from 253,568 last quarter. Service Corp Intl now has $8.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 1.33 million shares traded or 72.63% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN

Among 9 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. IBM has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 10.70% above currents $143.24 stock price. IBM had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Salley & Assoc reported 31,373 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 15 shares. America First Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 300 shares. Condor Management invested in 0.05% or 2,449 shares. Stoneridge Prtnrs Lc stated it has 23,238 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 236,387 shares. Moreover, Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 1.96% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 233,268 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 9,481 shares. Foster And Motley invested in 22,689 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.59% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 34,816 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Telemus Cap Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,295 shares. Beaumont owns 9,708 shares. First Allied Advisory has 0.21% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 45,107 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock May Thrive – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is IBM Stock a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why IBM’s Ready to Regain Growth – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Investors Buy IBM Stock This Month? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Outperforming Other Cloud Players – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) stake by 89,400 shares to 260,600 valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2. It also upped Galapagos Nv stake by 51,120 shares and now owns 63,973 shares. Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 38,574 shares. Homrich Berg accumulated 5,598 shares. Pnc Finance Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). New South Cap Management Inc holds 1.24M shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtn holds 0.08% or 385,558 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap holds 0.02% or 33,282 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Ltd owns 11,365 shares. Bluestein R H And invested in 7,248 shares. Zacks Invest Management has 51,130 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 33,500 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 14,300 shares. Manufacturers Life Comm The holds 296,821 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). First Citizens Bancorporation Tru stated it has 13,071 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 501,199 shares.