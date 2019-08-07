Cohen Capital Management Boosted By $3.95 Million Its Visa (V) Position; Last Week Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stella-Jones had 2 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. See Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 2090.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen Capital Management Inc acquired 25,300 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Cohen Capital Management Inc holds 26,510 shares with $4.14 million value, up from 1,210 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $386.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $172.31. About 1.21M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli

Stella-Jones Inc. produces and markets pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. It has a 18.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides residential lumber to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, panelized railway crossings, and construction timbers.

The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 18,324 shares traded. Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

