Cohen & Steers (CNS) Stock Value Rose While Copeland Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Holding by $509,700; Stock Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 50,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $558,000, down from 102,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 216,141 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 16.06% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 68,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,242 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.36 million, up from 507,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cohen & Steers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 97,205 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 36.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COHEN & STEERS’ GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUNDS TO MERGE; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q ADJ REV $94.4M; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(; 05/03/2018 Cohen & Steers Funds Win Performance Awards From Lipper; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC – QTR ENDING AUM OF $58.5 BILLION AND AVERAGE AUM FOR THE QUARTER OF $59.2 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes; 07/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund Named Mutual Fund of the Year by Alerian; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.08 million for 15.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 179,785 shares. Comerica State Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 88,123 shares. Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.22 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest owns 1.20 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Llc invested in 13,648 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). One Trading LP holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 494,540 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 33,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 1.32 million shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company holds 4.26M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs stated it has 26,352 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 0.33% stake.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 43,188 shares to 59,600 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 33,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 47,318 shares to 5,777 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 30,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,853 shares, and cut its stake in Church And Dwight (NYSE:CHD).