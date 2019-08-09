Cohen & Steers Has Raised Duke Energy (DUK) Stake by $39.00 Million; Bar Harbor Trust Services Position in Citigroup New (C) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 32.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 26,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 54,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 81,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 13.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P; 03/05/2018 – SQUARE INC SQ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $43; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) by 42.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 433,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.52 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.31. About 2.18 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts unimpressed with Citi’s Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: I’m More Optimistic Than Before – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.49 billion for 8.38 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chou Associates Mngmt Inc accumulated 130,000 shares or 3.42% of the stock. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 269,814 shares. Sarasin Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.27 million shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 7,566 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 8,200 were accumulated by Ssi Investment Mngmt. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 45 are owned by Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy). Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Inc holds 0.09% or 4,312 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 1.26 million shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 55,389 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group invested in 0.46% or 186.86M shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt accumulated 334,422 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 0.39% or 12,702 shares in its portfolio.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc. by 2.26 million shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $94.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 166,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,556 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S.A. Adr (NYSE:VALE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose owns 9,666 shares. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.42% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). North Carolina-based Verity Asset Mgmt has invested 0.93% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Philadelphia Trust holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 183,936 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Llc, Texas-based fund reported 7,918 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.37% or 231,078 shares. 14,939 are held by Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 59,509 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 393,663 shares in its portfolio. Canal Ins invested 4.59% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.21% or 166,408 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 239,147 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Yhb Investment Advsr has 0.05% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Suncoast Equity Mgmt holds 2,635 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.