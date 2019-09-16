Cohen & Steers Holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) Has Lowered by $16.30 Million; As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Shares Rose, Mount Vernon Associates Has Upped Holding by $1.14 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 223,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 11.57 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $853.79 million, down from 11.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 64,546 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Net $36.2M; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) by 77.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 68,562 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 133,602 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. $73,950 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares were bought by Hughes Bryan L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H & Communication reported 7,000 shares. American Int Gru has 23,084 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 19,281 shares. Carroll Finance invested in 0% or 1 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Co reported 21,247 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 91,096 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 9,934 shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.27% or 32,934 shares in its portfolio. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Capital Ww has 650,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited Liability has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Moreover, Aperio Group Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Check Cap Ca holds 7,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisconsin Energy Corporation by 13,943 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $130.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 510,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 581,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP).

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $92.90M for 20.63 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.