Cohen & Steers Trimmed Stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) by $6.44 Million; As Sp Plus (SP) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed by $7.29 Million Its Stake

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 214,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.58M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 16,529 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 6.38% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 30,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 433 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 31,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $217.31. About 169,062 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SP’s profit will be $17.14 million for 11.15 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 857,104 shares to 5.58M shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,351 are owned by Citigroup. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has 172,686 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Bernzott Advisors owns 850,470 shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 9,041 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 18,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). M&T Bancorporation Corp has 13,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 727,957 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Dudley And Shanley Inc holds 4.68% or 530,018 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 14,242 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP).

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Minishares Trust by 161,500 shares to 932,600 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 143,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Suburban Propane Partners Lp (NYSE:SPH).

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 20.12 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.