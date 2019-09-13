Cohen & Steers Increased Its Simon Property Group (SPG) Position by $9.88 Million; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $2.19 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 62,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $368.22 million, up from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.27. About 2.55 million shares traded or 61.31% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 6,219 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $854,000, down from 22,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 3.05M shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.24B for 12.16 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: PNC (PNC) Sees Q3 NII Down as Much ‘A Percent’ From 2Q – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Barclays – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 12,111 shares. Adage Prtn Gp Limited Liability Co invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Credit Agricole S A invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Fin Corporation In reported 590 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.61% or 825,954 shares. Family Firm holds 0.09% or 1,916 shares. Moreover, Fragasso has 0.8% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Btim reported 1.14% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 51,651 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 54,447 shares. Iberiabank owns 33,791 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Advisory Networks Limited Com stated it has 6,859 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 8,565 shares to 143,776 shares, valued at $27.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 10,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc owns 36 shares. 1,917 are held by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Pnc Fincl Service Incorporated owns 181,039 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 1,280 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.06% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 56,381 shares. Bridgewater LP invested in 78,325 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Chem Bancorporation invested in 24,415 shares. Stifel Fin holds 0.26% or 634,449 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 17,653 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Com holds 2,954 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 536 shares stake. 482 are held by Exane Derivatives. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 144,270 shares. Braun Stacey Associates has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Communication Of Virginia Va invested in 1,810 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 1.67M shares to 76,862 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Gas Equity Partners by 142,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,487 shares, and cut its stake in Suburban Propane Partners Lp (NYSE:SPH).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 16 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.