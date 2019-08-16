Cohen & Steers Lowered Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Market Value Declined, Bank Of Italy Raised by $7.57 Million Its Position

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 899,725 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q REV. $6.77B; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) by 88.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 99,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 12,520 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 112,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $105.19. About 872,308 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70M for 6.03 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 269,235 shares to 7.97M shares, valued at $944.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

