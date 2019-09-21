Cohen & Steers Holding in Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Upped by $4.45 Million; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Value Rose, Baskin Financial Services Has Upped Stake

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 35,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 204,456 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65M, up from 168,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 7.51 million shares traded or 8.07% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd. (GLOG) by 145.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 317,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 535,785 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72M, up from 217,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. It closed at $13.57 lastly. It is down 14.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 21/03/2018 – GasLog: Acquisition Is Expected to Close in the 2Q of 2018; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Net $42.5M; 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries; 15/03/2018 – GasLog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q EPS 21c

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust Pfd. C by 10,011 shares to 181,936 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 50,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,090 shares, and cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

