Cohen & Steers Global Bl (INB) Holder Invesco LTD Cut Its Holding; Ancora Advisors Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Position by $384,747 as Stock Price Rose

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 2,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 133,287 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.48 million, up from 130,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Global Inc Bl (INB) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 91,250 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 447,338 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, down from 538,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Cohen & Steers Global Inc Bl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 39,397 shares traded. Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (NYSE:INB) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

