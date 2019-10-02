Cohen & Steers Has Decreased Ventas (VTR) Stake as Share Value Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Position Upped by Capital International Ltd

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (VTR) by 96.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 975,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 39,869 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.91. About 1.72 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 2,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 10,578 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 8,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $266.66. About 3.01 million shares traded or 20.83% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harbour Inv Management Ltd Company has 0.24% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 700,108 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr accumulated 27,948 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc accumulated 19,584 shares. 1,139 were accumulated by Wedgewood Invsts Pa. Rhumbline Advisers has 863,833 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alpha Windward Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,023 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 1,453 shares stake. Stifel has 618,020 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Guardian Trust Commerce reported 138,999 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi reported 25,989 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc has 1.56% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 289,946 shares. Bailard holds 41,950 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.03% or 1,574 shares.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,673 shares to 6,153 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Rowan Plc Cl A by 58,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,062 shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Reports Record Revenue – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas: Danger Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas announces $800M of university-based developments – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas: You Just Made 35%, Sell And Wait – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas’ Total Return Outlook Isn’t Compelling Enough To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Hiring of Raymond J. Lewis as its President and CEO – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Multi (BIT) by 207,885 shares to 257,976 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flah & Crum/Claymore Preferred S I (FFC) by 21,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waterfront Capital Prtn invested 3.21% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 327,245 are held by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 46,363 shares. Edmp accumulated 12,542 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). National Bank & Trust Of Stockton accumulated 25,679 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,841 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 142,925 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 176,121 are held by Macquarie Gp Limited. The New York-based Qci Asset has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Llc owns 377,605 shares. Moreover, Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 2,062 shares. 9,216 were reported by Amer Century. Advisor Prtn holds 0.12% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 14,644 shares. 5,563 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund.