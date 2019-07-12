Cohen & Steers Has Raised Golar Lng LTD (GLNG) Holding by $1.17 Million as Market Value Declined; Academy Capital Management Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Position by $724,775; Share Price Rose

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 13,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,188 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86 million, down from 364,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (GLNG) by 51.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 55,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,960 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 108,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 574,493 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 99,182 shares to 34,486 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) by 89,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,945 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LNG Shipping Sector – Drop With Low Volume – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GasLog’s Livanos delivers lively fireside chat at Marine Money – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Shipping Industry Outlook: Positive Signs Amid Cost Headwinds – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Will Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Co by 21,641 shares to 580,218 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Oracle’s Cloud Business Momentum Makes Us Revise Our Fair Value Estimate Upward – Forbes” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oracle, Eldorado Gold, and Tilray Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employers Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.