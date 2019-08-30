CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

We are contrasting CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Demonstrates CohBar Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.14 shows that CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CohBar Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.5% and 10.2%. CohBar Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.85%. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has stronger performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors CohBar Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.