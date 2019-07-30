CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 23 11.93 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights CohBar Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility and Risk

CohBar Inc.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Veracyte Inc.’s 0.93 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Its competitor Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. CohBar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CohBar Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential downside is -20.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares and 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Veracyte Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -28.3% weaker performance while Veracyte Inc. has 95.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.