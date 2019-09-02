CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Since CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 106.24 N/A -1.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CohBar Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CohBar Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

CohBar Inc.’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders owned 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CohBar Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.