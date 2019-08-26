CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 9.66 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CohBar Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CohBar Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CohBar Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 46.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares and 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than CohBar Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.