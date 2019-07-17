CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Both CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 17.42 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CohBar Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility and Risk

CohBar Inc.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 1.5 beta and it is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

15.5 and 15.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. Its rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. CohBar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CohBar Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average target price is $21.25, while its potential upside is 142.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year CohBar Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CohBar Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.