CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CohBar Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.14 shows that CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s beta is 2.5 which is 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.8. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kura Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CohBar Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Kura Oncology Inc. is $22, which is potential 35.97% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CohBar Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.5% and 70.8%. 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.