CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CohBar Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CohBar Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.14 beta means CohBar Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares and 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats CohBar Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.