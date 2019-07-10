CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Since CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 15 1.56 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CohBar Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CohBar Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Risk & Volatility

CohBar Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, Jaguar Health Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares and 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has weaker performance than CohBar Inc.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.