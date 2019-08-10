CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

As Biotechnology companies, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights CohBar Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. which has a 59.8 Current Ratio and a 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CohBar Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 0.2% respectively. Insiders owned 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than CohBar Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.