CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

We will be contrasting the differences between CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CohBar Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CohBar Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Risk & Volatility

CohBar Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.38 beta is the reason why it is 138.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, GlycoMimetics Inc. which has a 23.9 Current Ratio and a 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CohBar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CohBar Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.33 average target price and a 249.69% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Insiders held 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has weaker performance than CohBar Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.