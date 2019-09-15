CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

We will be comparing the differences between CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.80 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CohBar Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Volatility & Risk

CohBar Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CohBar Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4 average price target and a 113.90% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year CohBar Inc. was more bearish than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.