CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

We will be contrasting the differences between CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.80 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CohBar Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CohBar Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

CohBar Inc.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.52 beta which makes it 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. CohBar Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CohBar Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 104.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 90% respectively. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than CohBar Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.