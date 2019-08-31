CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Both CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.02 N/A -1.19 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 1.77 beta is the reason why it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, with potential upside of 421.24%.

Institutional investors held 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares and 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.