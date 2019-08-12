CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Both CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.41 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CohBar Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

CohBar Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.3. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CohBar Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, which is potential -9.02% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 46.5% respectively. Insiders held 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares. Comparatively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.