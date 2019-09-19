CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

We are contrasting CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 demonstrates CohBar Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CohBar Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.14 beta means CohBar Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cambrex Corporation on the other hand, has 2.35 beta which makes it 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CohBar Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, which is potential -3.54% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CohBar Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.5% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.