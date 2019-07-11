CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Both CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 133 143.71 N/A -11.36 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

A beta of 0.95 shows that CohBar Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s beta is 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 9.3 and 9.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively bluebird bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $163.83, with potential upside of 23.00%.

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 0% respectively. CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.85%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend.

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.