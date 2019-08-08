CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.06 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights CohBar Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

CohBar Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Current Ratio is 15.5. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CohBar Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.9, while its potential upside is 225.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CohBar Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.5% and 50.4%. Insiders held 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.