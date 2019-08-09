CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CohBar Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Risk & Volatility

CohBar Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.06 beta which makes it 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares and 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.