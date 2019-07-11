CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) Reaches $1.59 Yearly Low; NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ORDI (NSPDF) Shorts Raised By 82.65%

The stock of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.49 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.59 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $68.02M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $1.49 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.08M less. The stock decreased 4.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 40,974 shares traded. CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has declined 63.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBR News: 15/05/2018 – COHBAR INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 29/05/2018 – CohBar to Present CB4211 Novel Mechanism of Action at American Diabetes Association 78th Scientific Sessions; 29/03/2018 CohBar, Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ORDI (OTCMKTS:NSPDF) had an increase of 82.65% in short interest. NSPDF’s SI was 17,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 82.65% from 9,800 shares previously. With 114,500 avg volume, 0 days are for NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ORDI (OTCMKTS:NSPDF)’s short sellers to cover NSPDF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.0031 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1091. About 1,900 shares traded. Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSPDF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses hemp-derived foods, Omega foods, nutritional food enhancers, and related products in North America and Asia. The company has market cap of $12.19 million. The firm offers retail hemp superfood products under the Natera brand name; natural and organic hemp products under the Chii brand name; hemp pet care products under the Pawsitive FX brand name; and plant-derived bulk ingredients under the Natera Ingredients brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides retail hemp based cannabinoid nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products under the Natera CBD brand name; and retail hemp based cosmeceutical products under the Natera Skincare brand name.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company has market cap of $68.02 million. The Company’s lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus.