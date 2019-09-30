CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) Reaches $1.26 52 Week Low; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Holding

The stock of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.16 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.26 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $54.01M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $1.16 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.32M less. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 39,049 shares traded. CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has declined 70.27% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBR News: 29/03/2018 CohBar, Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement; 29/05/2018 – CohBar to Present CB4211 Novel Mechanism of Action at American Diabetes Association 78th Scientific Sessions; 15/05/2018 – COHBAR INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) stake by 191.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc acquired 8,669 shares as Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)’s stock declined 2.77%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 13,201 shares with $776,000 value, up from 4,532 last quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group now has $31.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.06 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company has market cap of $54.01 million. The Company’s lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Inv Corporation has 323,555 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.07% or 59,969 shares in its portfolio. 3,718 are held by Horizon Invests Lc. Income Prns Ltd Liability Company has 3.42% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 6,305 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 3,798 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated reported 12,808 shares. American Century Companies Inc holds 220,523 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3,474 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 78,168 shares. Magnetar Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 8,178 shares. 16,235 were accumulated by Brookstone Mgmt. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 90 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 70,075 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr invested in 0.02% or 41,859 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:PEG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Common Stock has $7100 highest and $6100 lowest target. $65.20’s average target is 5.18% above currents $61.99 stock price. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Common Stock had 9 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6. Citigroup downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) rating on Monday, July 29. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $6100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, September 3. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) stake by 2,025 shares to 12,210 valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) stake by 2,800 shares and now owns 7,287 shares. Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF) was reduced too.

