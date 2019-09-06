CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Contrasting side by side

Both CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights CohBar Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CohBar Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares and 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.85%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year CohBar Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors CohBar Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.