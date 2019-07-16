CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) Comparison side by side

Both CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CohBar Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CohBar Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.95 beta indicates that CohBar Inc. is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. are 16 and 15.6 respectively. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CohBar Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.