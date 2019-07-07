CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Comparing side by side

We are comparing CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 153.71 N/A -2.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CohBar Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. CohBar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares and 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.85%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year CohBar Inc. was more bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.